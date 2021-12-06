Highland Private Wealth Management Has $28.72 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

