Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 1,460 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

