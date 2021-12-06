Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 116,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.62%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

