Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,900 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up about 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.50. 55,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,915. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.