Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.92. 776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.38. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

