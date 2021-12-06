Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 96.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $62.59. 4,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

