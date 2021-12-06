Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of FirstService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FSV stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.14. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $127.61 and a 52 week high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

