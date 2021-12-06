Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Stewart Information Services worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $75.24. 1,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,834. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

