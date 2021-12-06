Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.43 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

