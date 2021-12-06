Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter.

MGV traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.99. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,627. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $105.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

