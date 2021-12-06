Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) PT Raised to $60.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 164,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 181.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.