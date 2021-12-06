Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

HIMS opened at $5.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

