HireQuest (HQI) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HireQuest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 25.50 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.10

HireQuest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% HireQuest Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HireQuest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 220 791 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given HireQuest’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HireQuest pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest rivals beat HireQuest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

