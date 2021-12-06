HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Head-To-Head Review

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IBEX and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.56%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.50 $2.85 million $0.49 24.63 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 18.12 $42.54 million $0.29 10.72

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IBEX. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

