HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.86. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 112,678 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.91, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

