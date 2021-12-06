HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 835,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HNI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNI opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

