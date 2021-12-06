Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Critical Comparison

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AFC Gamma and Hongkong Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hongkong Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 68.90 $4.31 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.09 billion 6.13 -$2.65 billion N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Hongkong Land on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

