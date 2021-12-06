Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games Co. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

