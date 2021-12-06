Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $357.38 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

