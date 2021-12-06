Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

