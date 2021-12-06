Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Shares Gap Up to $88.87

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.87, but opened at $92.08. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 870 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

