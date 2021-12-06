H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$19.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

Several brokerages have commented on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,353,400.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.