HSBC’s (HSBA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 429.70 ($5.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.31. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

