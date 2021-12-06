Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
