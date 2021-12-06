Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

