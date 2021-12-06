HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,829 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $745.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $775.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.04. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

