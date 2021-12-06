Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,920 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,649,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,682,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.96 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

