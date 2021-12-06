Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,107,000.

GMF opened at $122.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

