Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $62.77.

