Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $181.16 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.80.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

