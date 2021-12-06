Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.38. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 206,061 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,557,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.