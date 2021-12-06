HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 8.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 11,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
