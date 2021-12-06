HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 8.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 11,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 275,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

