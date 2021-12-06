ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.89) and last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.84). Approximately 187,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 83,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.71).

The stock has a market cap of £870.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,141.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.32) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,632.54).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

