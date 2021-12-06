ichi.farm Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.38 or 0.08466197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,675.41 or 0.99672436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00076671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.