Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Illumina by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 869,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 137,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $347.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.20 and a 200-day moving average of $439.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.68 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

