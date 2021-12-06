Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX opened at $36.90 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.