Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $39.86

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.86, but opened at $37.02. Inhibrx shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 604.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.