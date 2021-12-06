Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

