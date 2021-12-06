Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 9,722 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.01 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $31,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $21,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $15,163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $10,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.