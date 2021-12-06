Insider Buying: Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Director Purchases 35,470 Shares of Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after buying an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.