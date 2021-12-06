Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Acquires 22 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey bought 22 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 697 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £153.34 ($200.34).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £152.67 ($199.46).

MSLH opened at GBX 707.50 ($9.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 736.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Marshalls plc has a twelve month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

