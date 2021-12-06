Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ORGO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 366,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

