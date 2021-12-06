Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Buys $28,460.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

