Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells $941,835.34 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $177.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

