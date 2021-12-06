Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $173,654.33 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sally Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00.

CMBM stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.