Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Sells $2,999,325.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

