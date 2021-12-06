Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $823,518.36 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DNLI stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after acquiring an additional 524,796 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

