Insider Selling: J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Sells $107,447.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $139.26 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

