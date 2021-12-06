Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells 30,555 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00.

TSE:MAG traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.36. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.98.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.36.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

