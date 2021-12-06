Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells 3,437 Shares of Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.20. 1,576,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

