Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $12,535.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 39.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

